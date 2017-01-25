Firefighter recounts underground rescue

KEY LARGO — Firefighter Rafael Calante wasn’t sure how his friend and co-worker Leonardo Moreno was doing as he descended a 15-foot-deep stormwater manhole to retrieve him. Calante just knew that Moreno didn’t respond when he yelled “Leo” a few times.

But Calante’s efforts inside what turned out to be a gas-filled death trap saved the life of his friend. Three utility contractors who went into the underground drainage trench before Moreno and Calante weren’t as fortunate.

The unventilated underground chamber, which contained 3 feet of water and rotting vegetation, was filled with methane and deadly hydrogen sulfide gas fumes.

Succumbing to the gas were contractors Elway Gray, 34, of Fort Lauderdale; Louis O’Keefe, 49, of Little Torch Key; and Robert Wilson, 24, of Summerland Key.

The Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the Sexton Cove neighborhood on the morning of Monday, Jan. 16, after the three D.N. Higgins workers collapsed inside the drainage trench during a county road project.

Calante drove the fire truck to the scene, and by the time he unloaded his equipment, Moreno had flown into action and quickly descended the manhole without his breathing pack, thinking the area was too small to fit it. The small oxygen tank is attached to a vest, weighs about 25 pounds and adds bulk, Calante said.

About 20 to 30 seconds had lapsed before Calante strapped on his gear and SCBA breathing pack and went down after Moreno. Calante said he didn’t think about it; he had to go get his buddy.

Calante was able to extricate Moreno by tying a rope around him so a team at the top of the manhole could hoist up the fallen firefighter. Moreno was unresponsive and they immediately began performing CPR before he was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and later airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Calante didn’t know right away how his friend was doing because he stayed down in the trench for about 20 more minutes. During that time, he was able to recover two of the three bodies of the contractors. He said he would have remained longer but his air tank alarm triggered that it was low on oxygen. The tank is designed to hold about 30 minutes of air, but the duration varies widely depending on a person’s shape and physical activity. The more strenuous the work, the more quickly the air is used up.

The athletic and almost 6-foot-tall Calante said the situation was indeed strenuous, and he was a little light-headed when he surfaced. He was treated with oxygen by paramedics at the scene and released. But he stayed on site until 6 p.m.

“I slept well that night,” he said. “I was exhausted.”

When he woke up the next day, he remained on duty. In fact, he’s been covering a lot of shifts to accommodate some of his co-workers’ school schedules. He said the department is a really tight-knit family.

Calante said he does not consider himself a hero. He said he was just helping his friend. He and Moreno started working at the department at the same time, eight years ago. They hang out socially.

Instead, he credits his team for helping him during the rescue.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the other three firemen there with me,” he said. “I’m not the hero, Moreno is.”

Calante visited his friend in the hospital ICU and hopes to see him back on his feet soon. He said the department is planning to do something for Moreno when he is feeling better. They haven’t finalized details yet.

Calante said Moreno’s family remained at his side at the hospital and more than 100 visitors from the Keys have been up to see him.

Within two days of the incident, Moreno was up and slowly walking at the hospital. He was released from the hospital Friday.

“He’s selfless, he’s always thinking of others, but he’s stubborn, too,” Calante said. “He’s set on getting better.”

Calante is optimistic that Moreno will make a full recovery but says he’ll probably have plenty of physical therapy ahead of him.

“He has to have medical clearance to come back, and until he gets that, he doesn’t make any money,” Calante said.

That’s one of the differences between the two selfless firefighters: Moreno is a volunteer with the department, while Calante is paid staff. That means Moreno does not receive benefits or sick-time to help lessen his financial burden. Moreno also works for Florida Keys Ambulance, a private medical transport company in Tavernier. Calante said he’s not sure when Moreno can return to that job, which requires him to lift up patients.

Aside from some ruined shoes, Calante seems to have avoided any physical toll from the incident. Instead, he is more concerned about Moreno and his ability to pay for his medical care. A gofundme account has been set up to help Moreno at gofundme.com/leomoreno. Donations can also be dropped off at the Key Largo fire stations.

tjava@keysnews.com