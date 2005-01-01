Australian pines are not pines or even conifers. They are not even remotely related to pines. They are angiosperms, a large group of plants that include shrubs, grasses and trees that have male and female flowers on the same plant.

They arrived in this country in the late 1890s and were planted in order to sop up swamps, stabilize canals, control beach erosion and serve as windbreaks. They are highly successful plants in that they colonize disturbed habitats and have invaded thousands of acres of coastal Florida lands. Between 1993 and 2005 the number of Australian pines quadrupled in southern Florida.

They are allopathic — that is, they create a sterile monoculture by dropping layers of needles that prevent the growth of anything except more Australian pines. This dense leaf litter prevents the growth of any plants that support native wildlife. This threatens the critical habitats of beach communities. No more marsh rabbits or gopher tortoises, no native birds feeding in the branches, no butterflies fluttering by. But they do provide shade on our sun-drenched beaches.

It is interesting to note that after Hurricane Wilma hit Wisteria Island off Key West all of the Australian pines there died, leaving tall, naked roosting limbs for the native birds, especially the white-crowned pigeons. The birds pooped native seeds and now there is bay cedar and other native trees and shrubs growing amongst the newly sprouted Australian pines. But the pines grow at an extraordinary speed of 5 feet a year. So there is a battle waging for sunlight on Wisteria Island between the Australian pines and the native plants. With no intervention from the outside, we wonder which will win. If past history is any guide, the pines will be victorious.

It is also possible to see the roots of the uprooted pines along the Wisteria shoreline. The root structures are quite wide, but only 12 inches deep, so they don’t really hold sand that a deeper rooted plant might.

A falsehood in the literature is that they were planted to supply ships with tall masts. However, the wood is dense, heavy and brittle, making it unsuitable for shipbuilding. I practice with “Yoga on the Beach” under the shade of the Australian pines at Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park, and when I am on my back looking into the branches, I see that every tree has been severed at the top. Tree branches break under wind pressure, making them a hazard on evacuation routes. They might have been planted as firewood as they are highly flammable. Their bark is reddish-brown, rough and peeling.

The seeds are tiny, round nutlets. Assuring its survival, each tree produces around 300,000 of them each year. They are dispersed by wind and water. The roots of the pines produce nodules of nitrogen, like a legume. That way they provide their own fertilizer when they are growing in the sand on the beach.

The Navy has been chopping them down on their property. But if the roots are not killed, the tree will grow into a copse around the old stump. In some places, the Navy has applied chemicals to kill the roots.

The twigs do most of the photosynthesis work of the plant. Leaves form in tiny whorls as small tooth-like scales. The grayish-green, needle-like branches are multi-jointed and drop at the first sign of drought. Australian pines cannot withstand a freeze, which limits their spread north.

Florida law prohibits the possession, collection, transportation, cultivation and importation of Australian pines. But with their competitive advantages of rapid growth, dense shade and allopathic leaves, Australian pines are still winning their battles against native plants.

Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News and syndicated with Princeton Features.

Her books are “Plants of Paradise” and “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys.”