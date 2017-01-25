Condo group complains about Rowell's

KEY LARGO — A vegetation barrier became a thorny issue last week during a discussion about work planned for Rowell’s Waterfront Park.

More than a dozen Tamarind Bay Club residents attended the Monroe County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting Monday, Jan. 16, at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center. Board member Steve Miller motioned to bring to the forefront of the agenda a discussion about the county-owned park at mile marker 104, bayside — the topic that drew the crowd from the neighboring condominium complex.

The Tamarind Bay residents were unified in their demand for less noise, and more security and privacy, particularly during festivals at the park. The park has hosted the Rotary Club of Key Largo’s Brew on the Bay festival as well as events during holiday weekends.

Monroe County Project Manager Chris Rivera said the project to design the waterfront park was recently awarded to Little John Engineering and plans haven’t been finalized yet.

The three advisory members on the dais, Miller, Margie Smith and Jim Boilini, appealed to the residents to be proactive during the initial design phase to ensure open communication.

“It’s time to speak up now,” Boilini said.

But before park development plans get underway, the county has approximately $40,000 to fund a vegetation barrier between the park and the condominium complex. Native hammock trees, foliage and other vegetation to span about 20 feet in width were briefly discussed.

Residents, however, were vehement about the need for a more defined delineation between the park and the condominium to dissuade park visitors from trespassing. They scoffed at a vegetation barrier, saying it would not be nearly enough of a deterrent, even if made out of poisonwood.

According to homeowners, festival goers breach the fence to access the condo’s parking lot, boat slips and swimming pool.

Resident Dionna Rettig, saying she fears for her safety, complained of a man urinating outside her window during the beer festival.

“I cannot even make a phone call if I needed to, it’s just too loud,” she said.

Rettig’s condo is a ground-floor unit.

Tamarind Bay Association President Dave Rettig called for a sound barrier, even if only a temporary one during festivals.

Joe Cloutier, the association’s vice president, asked the advisory board to appeal to the Monroe County Commission to temporarily suspend permits for festivals at Rowell’s until a sound barrier is in place. He called festivals at the park a public nuisance and a hindrance to pedestrians and traffic along U.S. 1.

“You’ve created a nuisance for us. People are urinating all over Tamarind Bay. There aren’t enough port-a-potties or parking, and the noise is just unbearable,” Cloutier said.

Dismissing the vegetation barrier as a “waste of $40,000,” Cloutier asked that the money instead be used to erect a fence on county land.

Rivera, however, said county ordinance prohibits fences taller than 4 feet on county property.

Cloutier then asked for the $40,000 to be used to repair the existing 5-foot fence on Tamarind Bay’s property. The fence, which is in disrepair, is lined with native hardwood hammock trees growing throughout it. It would be too costly for the association to remove the protected native trees to repair the fence, he said.

Rivera said plans for the vegetation barrier would move forward but that the association’s concerns would be noted.

“If we don’t use [the allocated funds], we lose it,” he said. “We can’t promise a 20-foot wall, but we can do what we can to mitigate some of the problems.”

The condo association members asked if event organizers could be made financially responsible for more police to ensure security between the park and the condo. They said police presence would alleviate trespassing. Last year, the association paid approximately $1,600 to hire its own private security during events at the park.

Miller noted that restrooms would be integrated into the park’s designs and would be secured at night. Logistically, they will be closer to U.S. 1, he said.

As for festival noise level, the board said the county already has a 10 p.m. noise ordinance on the books, but perhaps the condo association could request a decimal limit during events or that live music acts face away from the condos.

“The advisory board will do its best to mitigate the club’s concerns,” Miller said.

Boilini said he and the other board members are accessible via email and asked the association president to email him a list of concerns to present to the county commission.

