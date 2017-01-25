Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Hospital working to repair reputation
Independent consultants are analyzing the prices that Lower Keys Medical Center charges its patients, hospital CEO David Clay announced Tuesday during an open public forum that preceded the hospital governing board’s regular closed-door meeting.
Clay’s announcement came in response to a question about whether a reduction in patient charges is included in the hospital...
