• Poetry Guild

The Key West Poetry Guild will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the San Carlos Institute. The poetry of Jose Marti will be read in honor of his birthday. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Nance Boylan at 908-591-5566. The institute is located at 516 Duval St.

• DAR luncheon

The Florida Keys DAR will hold a luncheon at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at which 25 vintage wedding gowns will be on display. Leigh Anne Brown will explain the historical events influencing the dresses’ styles and fabrics through the years. The public is invited to the event at the Hilton Key Largo Resort, 97000 Overseas Highway. For information, email flkeysdar@gmail.com.

• Audubon Society

The Florida Keys Audubon Society will host Mark Hedden giving a talk “What Photography Has Taught Me About Birds” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Key West Garden Club at 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Admissions is free and open to the public. For information, email keysaudubon@gmail.com, visit http://www.keysaudubon.org or call 305-771-5807.

• Writers Guild meeting

The Key West Writers Guild will meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the conference room at the Condominiums at 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Enter through the gate just to the left of the flagpoles. Free parking is available across the street. For info, call 904-403-0866.

• Career database class

The Key West Library is offering a computer class on its Career Transition Database at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. This database offers help on everything job related from resume tips to local job searches. Reservations are required as seating is limited. A library card is required to access the database, but non-card holders are welcome, and encouraged, to attend. For information and reservations, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.