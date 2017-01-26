Thursday, January 26, 2017
Suggests referendum on amphitheater

The Truman Waterfront Park is a very sensitive issue with the residents of this community. We donâ€™t need all these controversies about the amphitheater.

It is very simple; when the property was turned over to the City of Key West, it was for the enjoyment of our residents. I know in your hearts that you know that an amphitheater is not needed, or wanted. Please, one...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Letters
Work together to find solutions
Thursday, January 26, 2017
All for one, and one for all
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Mayor, commissioners: Reconsider waterfront
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Letter to Editor
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Finally, some good news in the fight
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Philanthropist praises Naval History exhibit
Thursday, January 19, 2017