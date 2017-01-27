Man charged with sexual battery
A 42-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Wednesday, accused of attempting to rape a co-worker while holding her against her will and choking her.
The incident took place in the early morning hours in the vicinity of employee housing at the Ocean Reef Resort in Key Largo. Deputies and detectives responded to investigate at 3:20 a.m.
The female victim told investigators...
