KEY WEST — Following four days of festivities leading up to game action, the 26th edition of the International Women’s Flag Football Association’s Kelly McGillis Classic is set to shift to the Wickers Sports Complex kicking off at 9 a.m.

A total of 19 teams will be competing in 8-on-8, as well as, for the first time, 5-on-5 games, divided between women and girls a...