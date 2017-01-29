Florida Keys Business
Sail, shop, repeat
Danger Charters opens authentic retail shop
By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen
The T-shirts were a no-brainer.
Once passengers had sailed aboard one of Danger Charter’s traditional, mono-hull sailing vessels, they’d buy a T-shirt.
The leap to a full retail shop took a little more courage, but Danger co-owner Lara Fox, who started the charter sailing company in 1992, took the plunge and raised the sails Dec. 11 on Danger Chandle...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.