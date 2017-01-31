Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Taxing district voices support for hospital
Leaders of the local hospital taxing district on Monday acted to protect the community’s publicly owned hospital from being controlled by private interests in 12 years, when the current lease with Community Health Systems ends.
Quietly and without controversy or opposition, the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District board voted to install its four officers as directors of...
