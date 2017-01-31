Florida Keys News
Accused bomber takes the stand
The Stock Island man accused of having loyalties to the Islamic State who schemed to kill residents by planting a bomb on a Key West beach took the stand Monday in his own defense, telling jurors he has no sympathies for the terrorist group and never planned on harming anyone.
Fort Lauderdale-based defense attorney Richard Della Fera called Harlem Suarez to the stand after br...
