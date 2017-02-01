Robin Robinson

Tree trunks are just as important as canopy in Keys

“Never say never,” advises forest ranger Lance Romance, describing the diversity of the forest. He points out the way down the new bike path through two large rocks of Key Largo limestone at the entrance to the rainforest path at Fat Deer Key. “In Key West, the limestone is oolite, but this far east in the landscape, across the road at Windley Key (Mile Marker 55.2), the islan...