Lock-out units are on county's radar
Monroe County will take a harder look at lock-out units in the future because a Stock Island hotel used them to essentially double its number of units.
Lock-out units are typically larger hotel room units with multiple entrances and separate rooms that can be rented out individually.
Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers plans to propose a moratorium on such r...
