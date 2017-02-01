CHARLES PONS, SR.

Charles Pons Sr., 74, of Key West, Florida passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at Lower Keys Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

...