Wednesday, February 1, 2017

CHARLES PONS, SR.

Charles Pons Sr., 74, of Key West, Florida passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at Lower Keys Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

