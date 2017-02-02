Florida Keys News
Thursday, February 2, 2017
FKCC receives $900K national grant for tidal power
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

Key West is the 12th sunniest city in the United States, has the highest average windspeed of any other city in Florida and the waters around Key West and beneath the Seven-Mile Bridge are ranked 26th and 27th in the nation as potential tidal energy production sites.

These statistics and others make the Florida Keys an ideal location for the pursuit of energy from renewable resourc...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Diver goes missing in Islamorada
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Human remains found on Big Pine Key
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Woman sought in home attack
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
30,000 LifeNet letters land in county mailboxes
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
3 aggravated battery suspects turn selves in
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Fire destroys second home in two days
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Amphitheater issue intensifies
Thursday, February 2, 2017 -
Anglers seek 1-year delay of park fee
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 -
Would-be beach bomber guilty
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 -
Accused bomber takes the stand
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 -
City may demolish PAL gym
Monday, January 30, 2017 -
State preparing ride-sharing bills
Sunday, January 29, 2017 -