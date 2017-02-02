Florida Keys News
FKCC receives $900K national grant for tidal power
Key West is the 12th sunniest city in the United States, has the highest average windspeed of any other city in Florida and the waters around Key West and beneath the Seven-Mile Bridge are ranked 26th and 27th in the nation as potential tidal energy production sites.
These statistics and others make the Florida Keys an ideal location for the pursuit of energy from renewable resourc...
