KEY WEST

Sailing course offered

The Key West Sail and Power Squadron offers “America’s Boating Course” on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5.

Saturday’s program will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday’s class will be from 8 a.m. to noon. An optional charting course will be held on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.

The ABC program provides individuals their Florida State...