Saturday, February 4, 2017
Feds take over would-be bank truck robber case
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
A 58-year-old man accused of buying a handgun from an undercover operative with the intentions of robbing an armored bank truck and fleeing with the money to Cuba has been federally indicted and faces a decade in prison if convicted. 

A federal grand jury charged Jose Ramon Pulido-Nolazco, of Stock Island, with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Wedne...

