Health

Health Notes

HIV TESTING — KEY WEST

• Gordon Rollins Center, 1434 Kennedy Drive, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointments are strongly urged. 305-296-6196.

• Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., walk-in Monday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 305-809-5664 or 305-809-5665.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

<...