Keys Homes
Compass Rose
By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist
“A compass rose, sometimes called a windrose, or Rose of the Winds, is a figure on a compass, map, nautical chart, or monument
used to display the orientation of the cardinal directions: North, East, South and West.”
— From Wikipedia
So, David Harrison Wright knew exactly where he was goin...
