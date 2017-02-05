Florida Keys News
Sunday, February 5, 2017
Team Indigenous captures Cheeca Presidential win
BY SPEICAL TO THE CITIZEN

ISLAMORADA — Islamorada Capt. Travis Dickens led his team aboard Indigenous to the overall win of the 27th annual Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament that ended Jan. 21.

Team anglers Wade Stafford and Annie Corbeel, of Merritt Island, and Mike Walter, of Islamorada, together released eight sails to take top honors. C...

