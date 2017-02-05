GEORGE S. “MITCH” MITCHELL SR.

George S. “Mitch” Mitchell Sr., of San Diego, California, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in his home. He was 80.

He was born Feb. 18, 1936, in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and eventually made his way to the warm waters of the Florida Keys with his first wife, Julia. Mitch, a well-known character in...