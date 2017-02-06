Largest crowd turns out for Anchors Aweigh run

The largest group of runners and walkers ever took part in the 5th annual Anchors Aweigh Buddy Pass 5K Run/Walk on Sunday morning, according to Beth Moyes of Theme Runs, Inc.
Moyes said 272 registered for the 3.1-mile out and back course that started and finished at Higgs Beach.
“It’s my flagship race, this is the race that started Theme Runs,” said...
