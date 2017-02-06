Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
County could increase height limit
The Monroe County Commission will vote this month on raising the allowable building height in unincorporated areas of the county.
The commission will meet Feb. 15 in Key West to vote on raising the building height in the low-lying Florida Keys, as a way to protect properties from flooding and storm surge.
The proposal would allow the owners of existing homes to i...
