• Café con Libros

The Key West Library is offering its free Café con Libros author series at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 7, Karen Brown; Thursday, Feb. 9, Eliza Segrave; Tuesday, Feb. 14, John Leslie and Carey Winfrey. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.

• Volunteers needed

The Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden is looking for volunteers. For info, call 305-296-1504, visit http://www.kwbgs.org/volunteer.aspx or email kwbgs@kwbgs.com. The garden is located 5210 College Road.

• Speaker series

The Key West Art & Historical Society will present Theresa Schober, an archaeologist, educator and expert on Calusa Indian life at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. For information, call Adele Williams at 305-295-6616, Ext. 115. The Custom House is located at 281 Front St.

• Writers Guild meeting

The Key West Writers Guild will meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the conference room at the Condominiums at 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Enter through the gate just to the left of the flagpoles. Free parking is available across the street. For information, call 904-403-0866.

• Domino tournament

The Rotary Club of Sunset Key West is hosting the first Manny Madruga Domino Tournament at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Southernmost House. The event will benefit suicide awareness and prevention efforts and a criminal justice scholarship. For information, call Holly Elomina 305-509-0001. The Southernmost House is located at 1400 Duval St.

• Art Auction

The Anne McKee Artist Fund will hold a fine arts auction at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at The Studios of Key West. Tickets for the auction are available at http://www.keystix.com and also at The Studios of Key West. TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.