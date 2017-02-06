Man arrested for threatening behavior
FIESTA KEY — A drunken Canadian man was arrested Thursday night when he threatened to hit another man with a brush from a barbecue grill, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Joseph Fournier, 58, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest.
The two men were staying at adjacent campsit...
