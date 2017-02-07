Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
God only knows how much Joan Leggett does
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

“As much as I run my mouth, I was speechless,” Joan Allen Leggett recalled Monday afternoon, admiring the graceful figure of Athena that looked out over Leggett’s living room.

The Key West Chamber of Commerce presented her with the international Athena Award on Jan. 21.

The award was to be presented at a banquet exactly one week before Leggett’...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
County could sink floating advertisements
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Man arrested after fleeing from deputies
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Bus crash injures 4
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Man arrested for second time on drug charges
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Cocaine smugglers get 10 years
Monday, February 6, 2017
Man gets three years in cocaine case
Monday, February 6, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Kitchen proposal not on tonight's agenda
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 -
City Commission faces hefty agenda
Monday, February 6, 2017 -
Amphitheater plans spark demonstration
Sunday, February 5, 2017 -
Marathon hospital to join Baptist Health
Saturday, February 4, 2017 -
HARC member, city face legal fight
Friday, February 3, 2017 -
Amphitheater issue intensifies
Thursday, February 2, 2017 -