Florida Keys News
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Kitchen proposal not on tonight's agenda
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

Missing from the laundry list of topics on tonight’s Key West City Commission agenda is a proposal to operate a nonprofit community kitchen in the locker room building behind City Hall.

It’s unclear who requested that the item be removed from the agenda, but Key West City Manager Jim Scholl said the proposal from Star of the Sea Outreach wasn’t ready for a vote an...

