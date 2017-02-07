More boat-related thefts reported
DUCK KEY — More marine-related thefts were reported Monday, this time from three boats at Duck Key Marina, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no reported suspects or arrests.
The crimes were reported Saturday morning by an employee of the marina. He told Deputy Rosary Ponce someone had entered three vessels taking high-...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.