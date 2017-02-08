Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Stock Island sewer rate hike approved
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
After several years of wrangling, the state has granted a sewer rate increase for the utility that provides service to the working-class neighborhoods of Stock Island.

The Florida Public Service Commission granted KW Resort Utilities a rate increase that will result in the utility charging a base rate of $31.80 per month and a $5.27 fee per 1,000 gallons of water used.

