Acevey perfect for Snappers; Lapp, Childs drive in runs

The Big Coppitt Gun Club Snappers fired off 24 runs in the first three frames and went on to shoot out the lights on the T&W Chevron Morays, 27-18, on Friday night in Men’s Over-39 Softball League play.

Rafael Acevey was 5-for-5 with a home run and double, Junior Guieb put one out of DeWitt Roberts Field, doubled twice and singled, Eddie Griffiths plated four runs via a t...