First-time author Seth Coker is a builder and developer in North and South Carolina as well as an avid boater. As writing manuals and classes so often advise, he has chosen to write a thrilling coastal adventure about his own backyard.

The protagonist of “Salty Sky” is retired DEA pilot Cale Coleman. Cale is a widower living off of the North Carolina coast. He has traded his dangerous career in the DEA for a leisurely lifestyle of dividing his time between living the life of a recreational waterman and running a small private charter airplane service. He meets and bonds with a young nurse named Ashley, and his primary mission becomes to live a private life.

But that is about to change.

Francisco Escobar, a Colombian drug titan, uses a new treaty between the U.S. and Colombia to come to the U.S. and put into action a long-contemplated, eye-for-an-eye revenge plan he intends to serve cold against the unsuspecting Cale and the other DEA agents who were responsible for his uncle Pablo Escobar’s death 20 years ago. He has spent two decades keeping a low profile and is now ready to expand his family’s empire, but first he must handle old grievances.

On most missions Cale had been a pilot who stayed with the helicopter, but on his last mission, he had been caught in a firefight and had killed Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. Cale has no idea his past is about to come back and haunt him. He often thinks he is merely being paranoid only to find out his training has left him with his own kind of internal warning system. A cat-and-mouse game between Cale and Francisco ensues.

This book has all the right ingredients: colorful and real characters, a thriller plot and a little romance for good measure. It is graphic on the violence but not so much on the love and sex. Coker throws in a reunion of some Brooklyn wise guys who are partying on their yacht, some narcissistic bodybuilders and some hot young nurses to round out the cast. Much of the book is character driven. The characterizations are both realistic and believable. Cale and Ashley are both easy to like. The plot is also engaging and plausible. He provides many I-didn’t-see-this-coming events. I really enjoyed Coker’s mixture of fact and fiction around this storied cartel. He took the Pablo Escobar legend and gave the story a new look.

The book starts strong despite the first few chapters bouncing around from several locales and from the past to the present. While these various narratives may be confusing to some readers, they do all come together in the end. The book slows down in the middle, then finishes strong. It does have some editing issues. One thing that almost drove me mad was the overuse of “youse” by the Brooklynites. Reading a first novel by a new author often involves a little trepidation. I was pleasantly surprised to find this effort on the whole to be worth the time I spent reading it.

David Beckwith is author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.