• Animal Farm

The Sheriff’s Animal Farm is open Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome to visit the many animals at the facility, which is located at 5525 College Road, under the Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

• Valentine’s Day weddings

Free weddings and holy union ceremonies for Monroe County residents will be offered by Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14. For information, call 305-296-5888. The center is located at 1011 Virginia St.

• Aerospace talk

Lawrence Halstead will make a presentation on aerospace engineering at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Key West Library. This event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.

• Tax help

United Way of the Florida Keys is offering free tax preparation for families with limited incomes who live in Monroe County. The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program is designed to assist qualified taxpayers with completion of their annual tax returns. For information, call Loretta Geotis at 305-797-1704 or email vita@keysunitedway.org.

• NOAA meeting

NOAA’s Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will hold a public meeting of the Sanctuary Advisory Council at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the City of Marathon Council Chambers. Members of the public are welcome. Public comment will be heard at 2:45. Council Chambers at located at 9805 Overseas Hwy.

• Legion trivia

American Legion Post 28 will host a trivia contest at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12. Light snacks will be served. The Legion Post is located at 5610 College Road.

• Tutors sought

Literacy Volunteers are looking for Middle Keys volunteers for its English as a Second Language program. For information, call Maria Triana at 305-393-6064 or email ttrianamaria@comcast.net.