Florida Keys News
Thursday, February 9, 2017
A road with a view
City votes to keep S. Roosevelt four lanes
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

Near the end of a marathon six-hour Key West City Commission meeting Tuesday, the board voted 5-2 to keep South Roosevelt Boulevard in its current four-lane configuration with minor changes.

The Florida Department of Transportation will install bicycle stickers called sharrows and add two crosswalks with actuated pedestrian-activated beacons when already planned drainage work on th...

