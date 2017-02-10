Citizen's Voice
“No, Mr. Weekley, we are not ‘citizens that accept everyone for who they are.’ One Human Family accepts you as long as you agree with all of their beliefs. Growing up I was taught that we all have different opinions and different beliefs and that open discussion about those differences promoted learning and change. I was also taught to respect other people, even if their opini...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.