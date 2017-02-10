Florida Keys News
Friday, February 10, 2017
Rochino nets six goals to power Sharpshooters
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
The BCGC Sharpshooters snapped a 3-3 tie after the opening period with four goals in the second and wrapped up with five more in the final period to take 11-8 win over the J Lynn O’Flynn Surveying team on Saturday in U9 action of the Southernmost Hockey Club at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

The Sharpshooters’ Declan Rochino netted six goals as Michael Kenney and Niko Su...

