1848: The new Key West Lighthouse on Whitehead Street was lighted for the first time. The lighthouse was built to replace the one destroyed by the Hurricane of 1846.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 a.m. and walked above the barracks when finding the road muddy returned and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.46.5, thermomet...