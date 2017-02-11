Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Troopers: Woman thrown from Jeep
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A woman was airlifted to a Miami hospital Thursday night after being thrown from a Jeep, which then ran over her, near U.S. 1 in Islamorada, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Troopers say a 1989 Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas Joseph Iannacco, 26, of Islamorada, was southbound near Mile Marker 82 about 7:45 p.m. before Iannacco turned onto Medeira Road westbound when he...

