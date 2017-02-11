Conchs' Niles signs to attend Greensboro College

Angela Niles made it official on Friday afternoon.
The Key West High School senior signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina, to study accounting and play women’s soccer for the Pride.
A standout player in softball and soccer, Niles chose college soccer over softball.
“I have the option to p...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.