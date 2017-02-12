Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Battle over public records in property dispute
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

What qualifies as a public record is at the center of the latest debate in the saga between property owners on Eaton Street.

Attorneys for the City of Key West and Historic Architectural Review Commission member Bert Bender maintain they have complied with public records requests relating to properties located at 616 Eaton St. and 416 Elizabeth St.

A writ of mandamus...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Marathon expands affordable housing development options
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Early reports indicate crime down in the Keys
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Man steals vehicle from Key West airport
Saturday, February 11, 2017
AR-style gun case goes federal
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Early reports indicate crime down
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Man charged in Sugarloaf burglary
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Transient rentals at center of lawsuit
Sunday, February 12, 2017 -
Fate of mahogany hangs with commission
Saturday, February 11, 2017 -
Man cites self-defense law in shooting
Friday, February 10, 2017 -
City votes to keep S. Roosevelt four lanes
Thursday, February 9, 2017 -
Amphitheater construction to move ahead
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 -
Contractor facing wrongful death lawsuit
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 -