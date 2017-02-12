Florida Keys Business Briefs
United Way of the Florida Keys is offering free tax preparation for Monroe County families with limited incomes. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is designed to help qualified taxpayers complete their annual tax returns and receive every available tax benefit.
Tax preparers are IRS-certified and are prepared to complete simple tax returns that include: Earned...
