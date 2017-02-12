Florida Keys Business

Tasty tour of Europe

Al Maidah: A melting pot of foreign and familiar food

Foreign flavors quickly become familiar favorites at Al Maidah, the new restaurant at 1019 White St.

To those born and raised in the United States, the menu at Al Maidah sounds intriguingly exotic. But to Key West’s large Eastern European population, Al Maidah tastes like home.

Al Maidah (rhymes with “beta”), opened in December at 1019 White St., whe...