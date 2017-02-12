Robin Robinson

Aquaponics expert Irwin helps you survive zombie apocalypse

What will you eat when the zombie apocalypse comes? Don’t worry too much about this. Dr. Bill Irwin, professor at Florida Keys Community College, has the amazing answer. You will grow your own sustainable garden and raise your own fish. Aquaponics brings being a locovore really close to home.

John Baptiste Van Helmont, a Flemish chemist in 1614, introduced his now famous expe...