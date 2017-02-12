LOWER KEYS
Winter Star Party draws astronomers
Amateur and professional astronomers can experience unparalleled viewing of southern constellations, comets and stars in the Lower Florida Keys during the 33rd annual Winter Star Party.
The deep-sky spectacle is to take place Monday through Sunday, Feb. 20-26, at Camp Wesumkee, a Girl Scout camp at Mile Marker 34.5 off U.S. Highway 1 on Scout Key. The Lower Keys’...
