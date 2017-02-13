Florida Keys News
Monday, February 13, 2017
County to discuss land-use issues
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Monroe County Commission will delve into several important land-use issues when it meets Wednesday in Key West. 

The commission will discuss and could vote on rules dealing with lock-out units for transient rentals, floating signs and allowable building height.

The commission meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave.

<...

