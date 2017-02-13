Florida Keys News
Conchs on track despite finals defeat
When Key West High School coach Eric Brown set the plan for his team this season it included reaching the District 16-5A championship game and while his squad was unable to claim a victory, falling 75-66 to Gulliver Prep on Saturday night, the Conchs will be advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2011-12.
“It was a good game and although it is an honor to...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.