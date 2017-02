State wildlife officers are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the circumstances surrounding an 81-year-old boater’s death. The man was found floating in Tarpon Basin on Friday.

A good Samaritan mariner found the body of Charles K. Webb of Cutler, Indiana, about 5:30 p.m. bayside near Mile Marker 102 in Key Largo, said FWC spokesman Bobby Dube....