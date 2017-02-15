SYBIL KEY WINGERT
Sybil Key Wingert passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at her daughter’s residence in Orange Park, Florida, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.
Sybil was born June 27, 1941, in Key West to Fredrick and Florence Key.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald “Jake”, Carroll and grandson F...
