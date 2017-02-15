Florida Keys News
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
'Canes regain mojo with huge win over Falcons
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

After a soul-searching loss to Key West on Friday night in Key West, the Coral Shores boys’ lacrosse team worked hard to regain their touch and composure and it showed Tuesday night with a 15-1 victory over Palmer Trinity in a District 32 match.

Head coach Dan Flynn said this is a different team less than a week removed.

“The kids fought hard today. We got...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
