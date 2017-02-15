BIG PINE KEY

Lifeguard training offered

Seacamp on Big Pine Key is offering an American Red Cross lifeguard training course, including first aid and CPR/AED training, Saturday through Monday, March 11-13.

The course will meet all three days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration fee is $180, and additional fees will apply to participants needing additional time to complete skills.

Participants must be at least...