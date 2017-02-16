PRESERVING THE PAST

Malvina E. Hudson was born in Key West in 1871 and was only 25 when she died here in 1896.

A victim perhaps of childbirth, yellow fever, tuberculosis or measles, Hudson is buried in the Key West Cemetery next to Ellen Fagan, presumably her grandmother, who was born in “Upper Canada” in 1815 and lived to be 76 before dying in Key West.

